Craig Andrew Bishop, of Center Point, passed away on May 5, 2023, in Kerrville, following a lengthy battle with cystic fibrosis. He was born in San Antonio to Eric and Carol Bishop on December 18, 1974.
He graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School in 1993 and completed undergraduate courses at Southwest Texas State before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ashford University in 2011. Most of his career was spent in security or health care, most recently as a Psychiatric Nurse Assistant at Kerrville State Hospital. Craig was giving, kindhearted and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas or the Lucky Eagle Casino, playing cards and ’80s action movies.