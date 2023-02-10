Christopher Parker Alford was born in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Parker Almon Alford of Gilbert, Louisiana, and Christmas Vivienne Constance of London, England. Chris was the eldest of five boys, he grew up in the Houston area living in both Bellaire and Spring Branch. He began playing sports alongside his brothers at an early age. He played Little League baseball in Bellaire as well as football while playing in the Pop Warner league at St. Francis Church. In 1957, his team traveled to play in bowl games as he eventually would be selected as the “Player of the Year” out of a group of 33 players nationwide. By the time Chris was in Spring Branch Junior High, he managed to capture the city championship and All City team honors. By 1962, attending Spring Branch High School, the Bears went on an undefeated season and a state playoff berth. Under Coach Darrell Tully, Chris excelled at both Quarterback and Punter.
Chris then attended Texas Tech University from 1964-1969, playing alongside some of the most recognized players in Texas football. After graduating TTU with a Bachelor’s in Business, Chris joined the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and served from 1970-1974, while being stationed in Hawaii. Returning to Texas, he joined the Oil and Gas industry, where he worked for over 40 years while also becoming a scratch golfer until retirement where he settled in Kerrville, Texas.