Christopher Duane Corwin, 57, of Kerrville, Texas, died at home on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born in Dallas, Texas, and shortly thereafter moved to Austin and then to Buda, where he graduated from Jack C. Hays High School. He attended Texas State University (formerly Southwest Texas), and later earned an Associate Degree in Computer Information Technology at Austin Community College, where he was employed as a Computer Support Specialist until he moved to Kerrville in 2018.
Chris is predeceased by his father, Arthur Duane Corwin; and his aunt and uncle, Connie and Donald Rickard.