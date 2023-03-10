“Follower of Jesus Christ, father, son, brother, friend and Servant of mankind when I’m allowed.”
Our beloved son & brother, Chris Hawkins, peacefully passed away at his home in San Angelo on March 5, 2023. He was only 37 years old. Christopher was born in San Angelo on May 16, 1985. He graduated from Central High School in 2003. He shortly thereafter moved around Texas to find his own niche. Chris had a quick wit, comfortable with all people, and never met a stranger — even as a baby all he ever wanted was for people to say “Hi” to him. Chris was also a successful self-taught I.T. man. For anyone who had the privilege of knowing Chris, you obviously knew he had a kind, sweet soul. Some of our fondest memories came from Little Chris “tearing it up” with his wakeboard at Lake Nasworthy. Above all, Christopher had a great relationship and understanding with the Lord.