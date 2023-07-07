Charles Schreiner Labatt, 80, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born June 19, 1943, in San Antonio to parents, Nell Schreiner and Thomas Weir Labatt Jr. Charles graduated from Alamo Heights High School. He attended Schreiner Institute in Kerrville, Texas, when it offered only the first two years of college. He then went to the University of Texas in Austin and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Charles was a man of God and served as a deacon at First Presbyterian Church for a number of years. One thing closest to his heart was giving back to his community; he often volunteered at Mission Road Developmental Center and would use his tractor to keep up with the landscaping. For eight years, he spent much of his time working at the Bundy Ross Ranch.