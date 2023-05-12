Charles Milton Grona, 89, passed away May 4, 2023. He was born February 15, 1934, in Kerrville.
He graduated from Tivy High School and was a veteran who served in the Army. He was a Master Electrician, and he was the owner of Grona Heating and Air Conditioning. He was an active member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, where he was generous with his time, volunteering as well as donating to the church. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his time with his family at his home in Alaska and enjoyed making sausage every year to give to his friends.