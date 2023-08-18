Charles Albert Parker Jr. went to be with his Lord in the early hours of Monday, August 14, 2023. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 4, 1956, to loving parents Charles and Barbara Parker, Sr.
After moving to Texas at a young age, Charles resided in Houston, operating an auto repair shop bearing his family name, Parker Automotive, with his father. There he met, fell in love with and married the love of his life, Donna, in October 1984. In 1995, he, Donna and their daughters moved to Kerrville, where they resided until the present day. During his years in Kerrville, Charles worked for and with a number of automotive repair shops, utilizing his vast knowledge of the automotive industry. As his daughters grew into young ladies, Charles threw himself into the softball world and spent many years advocating for and coaching in the girls softball program for Kerrville Little League.