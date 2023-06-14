Carolyn Louise Wenzel, of Fredericksburg, passed away on June 7, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born to William Conrad and Kathlyn Louise Marshal Klein in Kerrville on September 16, 1939. Carolyn proudly came from a ranching family on The Divide in Mt. Home, TX. She graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville. While attending the Lillie Jolly School of Nursing in Houston, Carolyn met the love of her life, Dolph, at a church Walther League meeting at Roaring Rock. After the meeting, their group went rabbit hunting at the Klein ranch — what a unique first date! They were married June 13, 1959, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kerrville. Immediately after, Dolph was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to California for basic training. Carolyn stayed in Houston and graduated from the Lillie Jolly School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. The couple began their life together at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina. After discharge, they moved back to Houston and began their family. They returned to Kerrville in early 1965, and Carolyn began nursing first at Kerrville VA Medical Center, then Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital, and finally was a Nursing Supervisor (#9) at Sid Peterson. Carolyn spent 40 years in nursing and retired in 1999.
Carolyn was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Mary Martha and Hill Country CattleWomen. Carolyn loved gardening and making homemade wild mustang and agarita wines. Oma was blessed to have all of her grandchildren close by and enjoyed attending their many activities. Carolyn was a devout Christian who never had an unkind word to say. She will be dearly missed by all.