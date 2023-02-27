Carol Ann Smith, 79, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on February 24, 2023. She was born in San Antonio to Sydney Schwartz and Ida Rich on December 5, 1943. She married Dennis Lee Smith on July 20, 1991, in Kerrville, Texas.
Carol went to school at Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio and graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in several locations, including The Kerrville State Hospital. Carol enjoyed the arts, especially dance and music. She performed in figure skating competitions as a teenager and was an instructor for several years. Carol also was an accomplished pianist.