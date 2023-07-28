Bruce Warren Rische, 71, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas. Bruce was born on September 23, 1951, to loving parents, James Irwin Rische and Frances Dee Murphree Rische in Long Beach, California. Bruce graduated from Bellflower High School in Bellflower, California. As soon as he graduated, he enlisted in the Navy, and served his country for 20 years. He served in Vietnam, and has supported the Wounded Warriors Project for many years.
Everyone who met Bruce loved his big personality and his kindheartedness.