Brian Robinett, of Kerrville, went to be with Jesus on April 23, 2023, in San Antonio. He was born on Feb. 14, 1980, to Jimmy and Frances Robinett. He graduated from Tivy High School, Class of 1998. He worked in the heavy equipment rental industry for many years, starting alongside his brother. He was employed by Allen Keller in Fredericksburg as a heavy equipment mechanic.
Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed playing football and baseball. He grew up camping and fishing with his family at almost every state park in Texas. As an adult, he loved grilling for his family, fishing, hunting with his dad, brother and nephew, and playing with his dogs. Brian was a hard worker; he would come home tired and filthy from a long day’s work and was still willing to help his mom or dad if they needed anything when he got home. If you had the pleasure of knowing Brian, you would know he was a jokester and a prankster. He got great joy coming up with new ways to startle his mother and was always ready with a joke up his sleeve to make you laugh.