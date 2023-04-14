Bradley Steven Willis, 57, passed away at his home in Boerne, Texas, on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Brad was born in Wenatchee, Washington, to George Willis and Janice (Dexter) Willis. He attended Eastmont High School and graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in Business. He worked in credit unions in Seattle and Spokane, Washington, until 2002 before moving to Kerrville, Texas, where his parents had retired. He had been working for Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union since then, working from home due to the pandemic.