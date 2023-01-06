Billy Gene Baca, 82, of Kerrville, passed away on January 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Wharton, Texas, to Adolph Herman Baca and Annie (Luksik) Baca on October 27, 1940.
He descended from Czech immigrants who arrived in Galveston in 1860 and settled near Fayetteville. He was an honor student at Wharton High School, where he participated in band, tennis and choir, graduating in 1959. After attaining a B.S. from Lamar State University in 1964, he later attended South Texas College of Law while working at G.M.A.C. as a field representative. In 1972, he was licensed to practice law and spent his legal career in Houston, specializing in creditors’ rights in bankruptcy.