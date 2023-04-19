Beverly Killmer, of Kerrville, went to be with Jesus on April 15 at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, San Antonio. She was born in Bronx, NY, to Fred Blendermann and Vivian Blendermann on June 1, 1939. She and her husband, Don, shared their lives for more than 60 years.
She went to school in Montclair, NJ, where she graduated with honors from Montclair University. She worked as a teacher for 26 years, after which she turned her love of dogs into a grooming business, which she continued through 2020 when COVID and multiple complications ended her career. Since the move to Kerrville, she and her husband attended Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church (formerly First Presbyterian Church of Ingram).