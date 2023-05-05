Beverly Jean Boyum, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on May 5, 2023, at a local hospital.
Beverly was born March 8, 1941, in Moline, Illinois, to A. Werner and Margaret Klingborg Hokanson. She married Jerome E. Boyum on May 12, 1962, in Moline, IL. She owned Five Star Travel in Gibson City, IL. Beverly used her travel planning skills to travel the world; she travelled the world by planes, trains, car, RV and ship. She achieved her goal of going on 80 cruises. She also had the joy of a mountain get-away in Arizona, where she spent time with her lifelong childhood friend, Sandy Workman. Beverly enjoyed the casinos as well, and playing the slots at land and at sea.