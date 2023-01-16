On January 9, 2023, the light which brightened our world dimmed, as our Ginny peacefully drifted into eternal rest at the age of 93. She was always classy and chic, stylish and trendy… an absolute lady… pretty and such a great sense of humor.
Betty Jane Rainey was born December 15, 1929, in Fort Worth, Texas, to James H. and Lorene Rainey (Smith). Betty was the oldest of two and she worked alongside younger brother James “Sonny” Rainey at a local drug store when they were teenagers. Betty enjoyed bowling with friends and during an outing met a group of young men at the bowling alley, one of who was Mack Gum. They bowled a game, then Betty accompanied Mack to the station where he was catching a train to California that same evening to report for duty at the Naval Base. They exchanged addresses and were pen pals over the next two years. Mack later admitted he would have married Betty that night, but instead the story goes, he returned to Fort Worth two years later after his stent in the Navy to confirm Betty was still single and working in the same drug store. She was… and they were married February 19, 1949, and celebrated 63 years of marriage while enjoying life and many adventures.