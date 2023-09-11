Behethland “Beth” Coe LeMeilleur, 82, of Kerrville, passed away on September 9, 2023. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Waldo and Annie Coe on January 28, 1941. She married William Coy LeMeilleur Jr. on December 30, 1960, in Kerrville at the First Baptist Church.
She attended school here in Kerrville and graduated from Tivy High School in 1959. She then attended Draughon’s Business School of San Antonio, where she graduated as a legal secretary. She was a secretary for various attorneys and businesses here in Kerrville.