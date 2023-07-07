Bea Garcia Bode, 90, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away July 1, 2023, in Suwanee, Georgia, from complications due to cancer. She was born June 7, 1933, in Hebbronville, Texas, to Guadalupe Garcia and Luisa Quiroga Garcia. She was married to Morris E. Bode.
With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Bode and Taraboulos families announce the passing of our kind, brave, caring and unimaginably generous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Bea loved her family dearly. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she continued to love and cherish them as she battled dementia in her last years.