Audrey Wynona Robinson, 92, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this earth on January 16, 2023, and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Wynona, as she was known to her friends, was born September 9, 1930, to Homa C. Grant and Virginia Crawford Grant outside Memphis, Texas. She grew up in Dumas, Texas, graduated from Dumas High School, was valedictorian of her class and Dumas Demon’s homecoming queen. She was a successful businesswoman and enjoyed challenges. Wynona designed the family cabin, “Robinson’s Roost,” outside of Pitkin, Colorado, where the family spent their summers, and she built three candy and gift stores in Midland during the 1970s and ’80s, which she lovingly named “La Dulceria.” She sold her businesses in the 1990s and moved to Pampa, Texas, where she helped take care of her mother and father.