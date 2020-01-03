Cynthia Ellis King
Services today
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Cynthia Ellis King, 71, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at a hospital in San Antonio, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, with Pastor David E. Payne officiating.
Jolene Williams McCardell
Private services planned
KERRVILLE — Private memorial services are planned for Jolene Williams McCardell, 87, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Services are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor of Kerrville.