Peggy Ann Hartsfield (Momma Peggy) passed peacefully on Monday night, March 29, 2021, to join her heavenly family. She died at age 94 at home in Quitman, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
Peggy married the love of her life, Jack Edward Hartsfield, at 17. They lived in Quitman and Irving, but eventually settled in Kerrville in 1961. At 45, after working in the insurance business for many years, Peggy decided to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in San Antonio and later earned her BSN from UT Health Science Center. Peggy worked as a Registered Nurse for the Kerrville State Hospital, retiring in 1988. At that time, she and Jack returned to their family farm in Quitman, where she continued to work part-time in various nursing homes, where she was known as “Sarg.” At age 80, Peggy finally “really retired” after teaching and graduating a class of Certified Nursing Assistants.