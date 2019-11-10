Holly Ann Baker
Private services Sunday
BANDERA — Private graveside services for Holly Ann Baker, 55, who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her ranch in Bandera, will be Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera.
Robert Lee “Bob” Cardin
Services today
KERRVILLE — Services Robert Lee “Bob” Cardin, 82, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his residence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville, with a reception to follow in Ryan Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christian Assistance Ministry or to VA Voluntary Services (VAVS), 3600 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, TX 78028, iIn memory of Robert Cardin.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Chris Ferich
Services today
PIPE CREEK — Funeral service for Chris Ferich, 43, of Pipe Creek, who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Bandera.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Miles Land
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Miles Land, 64, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Riverside Church
of Christ, with Kevin Kasparek and Raoul Ferris officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Youth Group at Riverside Church of Christ, 625 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX 78028; Peterson Hospice; or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.