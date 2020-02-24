Joyce Ann (McKnight) Arquette, age 82, passed away peacefully January 17, 2020 at her home in Lake Travis surrounded by family and loved ones. Joyce was born August 29, 1937 in Kerrville, TX to J.O. “Pop” and Margaret McKnight.
Joyce grew up in Kerrville, attended Tivy High School, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Trinity University. She spent her early years as an English teacher, later working in the family business as a florist, and then as a case worker supervisor for the State of Texas Adult Protective Services.
Joyce had a great passion for life, the arts, community involvement, and was a published novelist. She is preceded in death by her parents and treasured daughter, Laura Lee Taylor. She is survived by her brother, Bill McKnight; her three sons and their spouses Hal Engelhardt and Rhonda Erickson, Sidney & Karen Taylor, and Richard & Ryan Taylor; several grandchildren as well as cousins, nephews, a niece and many others she loved and considered family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Lake Travis Event Center located at 411 Ranch Road 620 South in Lakeway, TX on February 27th at 1 PM. A small reception will follow the service in the Magnolia Room.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.