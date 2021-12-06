David Guy Syfert, 86, of Kerrville, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne. A graveside service will immediately follow at Boerne Cemetery.
David was born on Dec. 11, 1934, in Boerne, Texas, to Guy William Syfert and Jimalee Matlock. He graduated from Boerne High School in 1953, where he participated in football, track and FFA. He began his career working as a bodyman at Graham Motors in Boerne, Texas. At his retirement, he was the body shop manager at Ancira Chevrolet in San Antonio, Texas. David was devoted to his wife, Betty, and loved his family above all else. He was always available to lend a helping hand and didn’t shy away from hard work. As he grew older, he enjoyed spending time and catching up with his childhood friends. He loved the outdoors, traveling to places of natural beauty, riding horses and fishing. He had a soft spot for all animals and children.