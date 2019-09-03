KERRVILLE — Bart Kleespies, 58, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home in Kerrville.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1960, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He attended C.E. King High School in Sheldon, Texas. Bart worked for SWI Inc. He was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion Post No. 208, serving as the Sergeant of Arms. He volunteered with the Veterans Helping Veterans and had a love of helping others in need.
Bart was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking.
Bart was preceded in death by his father, Bill Kleespies.
Bart is survived by his loving daughter, Savannah Kleespies; twin brother, Bret Kleespies; mom, Billie Kleespies; mother, Nancy Williams; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Matthew, Michael, Mindy and Lexi. Bart leaves behind several other family members and dear friends to cherish his memory forever.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Freedom Hall, 3800 Riverside Drive, Kerrville.