Stephen William Dietert, 66, passed away at home on February 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Stephen was born in Kerrville, TX, to Bill and Margie Dietert on April 20, 1955. He married Carolyn (Watts) Dietert on April 19, 2003.
Stephen was raised on the family ranch on “The Divide” in Real County, TX. He started elementary school at the Divide School House and graduated from Rocksprings High School, class of 1973. He spent his life dedicated to working as a steward of the land to preserve the Heritage of The Dietert Ranch (Est. 1882). He had incredible ingenuity for problem solving “ranch-engineering.” He was a talented welder, horseman and marksman. He was a life-long naturalist with an enduring interest in science. He made efforts to restore the Pinon Tree population on the property and contributed to efforts in preserving the Texas Horny Toad.