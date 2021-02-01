KERRVILLE — Services for Santos Medrano Andrade, 60, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in a local hospital, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
