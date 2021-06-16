Brenda Jean Enderlin

Brenda Jean Enderlin

The world lost a true angel. Brenda Jean Enderlin gained her wings June 9, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her husband, children and son-in-law. She was 57 years old. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Never to complain about a thing. Always asking how others were doing or how she could help. She showed so much strength and remarkable faith. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance looks like. What an incredible testimony she was.  

Brenda was born to Herb and Melba Webb on February 27, 1964, in Los Banos, California. She was the youngest of four: Sherry, Mark and Jim. She lived in Kerrville for 48 years, where she met her husband, Kevin. They married September 23, 1989, and had two wonderful children: Kristen and Kaleb. Kevin’s parents, Lola and Hans, also held a special place in Brenda’s heart.  