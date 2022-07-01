Harryett “JR” Jobes

Harryett Jobes, aka JR, departed from this earth on June 14, 2022, in Kerrville at the age of 75. She was born on November 25, 1946, in Santa Anna, Texas, to Harry Douglas Jobes Jr. and Tommye Dean Henderson Jobes, who both preceded her in death.
Named after her father, Harry, her friends called her Junior in school, hence the name JR. She was known for her charisma, humor, spontaneity and ministry of wine. JR was an avid collector of Mexican décor, antiques and lots and lots of dishes! She was an amazing person with impeccable taste and a zest for life. If you ever met her, she made a lasting impression.