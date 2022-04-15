Malcom Roger Marschall, from Harper, passed away Sunday April 10, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born in Fredericksburg to Victor F. and Julia Berhard Marshcall on February 27, 1943. He married Betty “Twinkle” Reddick on March 23, 1984, in Juction, TX. He graduated from The University of Texas and received his Bachelor’s in Engineering. Shortly after, Malcom moved to San Antonio and worked for CPS (City Public Service). He then moved to Harper to become a Hill Country Surveyor. Malcom was an elder of the Harper Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling with his family throughout the United States while capturing memories with his camera.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Marschall of Harper; children, Marcie Rhodes and husband Rocky of The Woodlands, Justin Marschall and wife Stephanie of Harper and Mignonne Frantzen of Lakeway; as well as 11 grandchildren, Courtney Reddick, Blake Reddick, Mason Rhodes, Melody Reddick, Dacia Frantzen, Ethan Marschall, Demetra Frantzen, Davis Frantzen, Jayden Reddick, Desiree Frantzen, Blair Marschall; and 3 great grandchildren, Olivia, Claire and Colton.