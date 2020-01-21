Sharyn Borski
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Sharyn Borski, 84, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kerrville, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Leroy DeLeon
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Leroy DeLeon, 68, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Kerrville, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Leona Holloway
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Leona Holloway, 89, of Center Point, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in a Kerrville care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Brenton Redding
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Brenton Redding, 33, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.