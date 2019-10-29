Charles Short, 49, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
He was born on April 17, 1970, to James Clyde Short Jr. and Mary Ann Peril Short in Odessa, Texas.
Charles was a helicopter pilot in the farming and ranching industry.
He enjoyed hunting, and especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Ann Short.
He is survived by his wife, Lachelle Short; and two daughters, Paige Short and Payton Short of Alice, Texas; mother, Mary Ann (W.M. Spencer) Hart of Kerrville, Texas; father, James Clyde (Terri) Short Jr. of Hondo, Texas; grandmother, Maxine Short of Kerrville, Texas; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry (Shirley) Collinsworth of Falfurrias, Texas.
Charles was such a wonderful person who was genuine, loving and was always willing to help others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Holmgreen Mortuary, with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating.
Graveside service will be held at a later date in the Peril Family Cemetery, Northwest of Kerrville, Texas.
A fund has been established for the future benefit of Charles’ children as an expression of sympathy, donations made be made to the Charles Short Family Fund c/o Frost Bank, P.O. Box 1600, San Antonio, Texas 78296.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.