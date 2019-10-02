Eugene (Gene) Charles Messina, 72, of Comfort Texas passed from this life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Gene was born in Weslaco, Texas on April 8, 1946 to parents Charles Anthony and Josephine Taormina Messina. He was raised in Donna, Texas and graduated from Donna High School in 1966. Gene attended and graduated from Pan America College in Edinburg, Texas with a degree in all level Art education. He married Marilyn Meadows on August 1, 1997. Gene worked as a graphic artist for the Express News in San Antonio. He also worked as an artist and did stone work with Dale and Beth Cade in Comfort, Texas.
Gene was a member of Impact Christian Fellowship in Kerrville, were he enjoyed working as a videographer for a number of years. He loved spending time working outside, being on his tractor, playing with his dogs, Henry and Sara, traveling with Marilyn, watching Formula 1, playing with his drone and spending time with his grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Anthony and Josephine Taormina Messina and brothers, Gaeton and Charles (Cam) Messina.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Marilyn Messina; daughter Lilith Paige Messina of Austin, Texas; step sons, Devin Rader and wife Kelly of Kerrville, Texas and Douglas Rader and wife Deanna of Connersville, Indiana; sister, Claudia Ennis and husband Charles of Yoakum, Texas; sister in laws, Kathleen Messina of San Antonio, Texas, Mrs. Rodney (Deborah) Leas of Bulverde, Texas and Mrs. Steve (Andra) Streibeck of Oklahoma; grandsons, Kyle, Gabriel, Joshua and Mathew Rader; granddaughter, Kelsey Marie Rader and great grandchildren, Claira-Jane Hope, Penelope and Thomas Lane.
A Celebration of Gene’s life will be held at Impact Christian Fellowship, 2031 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville, Texas at 2PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your local Salvation Army.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830)895-5111