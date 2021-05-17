To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as 99 cents.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 5:41 pm
Ernest Cassinger
HARPER — Services for Ernest Cassinger, 77, of Harper, who died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.