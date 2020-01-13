Sheila Kay Klein, 61, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2020, from a San Antonio area hospital. She was born on August 25, 1958, in Menard to Bernice (Schlaudt) and Andrew Klein.
Sheila attended Kerrville area schools and was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. She graduated from Tivy High School in 1976. She gave birth to her only child Blake Mobley in 1984 in Arlington. She then moved back to Kerrville to be closer to family and worked at McCoy’s Lumber Mart for 10 years.
She was an avid lover of animals throughout her days and endlessly loved her dog Sandy for over 16 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family in Kerrville including barbecue, dominoes and watching Wheel of Fortune nightly with her mother and brother.
She is survived by her mother, Bernice Klein of Kerrville; her brother, Keith Klein of Kerrville; and her son, Blake Mobley of San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Klein.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. The service is open for all who would wish to attend.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Kerrville or Zion Lutheran Church of Kerrville.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.