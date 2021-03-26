Barbara Sharon Starck was born on Nov. 10, 1948, to Dr Earl and Samoa Price in Fort Worth, Texas. She was taken home by God on March 16, 2021, after more than a year of battling glioblastoma multiforme, a relentless brain cancer. She was a 48-year resident of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and had begun to enjoy the more temperate winters of Kerrville, Texas, not more than 60 miles from her mother’s 135+-year-old family ranch. She relished time in Door County, Wisconsin, hosting family, friends and especially her sisters during their annual fall retreats.
Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Andy, and their two children, Shannon (Craig) Kersemeier of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Aaron (Carrie) Starck of Wauconda, Illinois; her mother, Samoa Pepper of Abilene, Texas; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Brett, Molly and Connor Kersemeier and Austin, Savannah, Livia and Ethan Starck; two devoted sisters, Pam (Brian) Kilmain of Mapleton, Illinois, and Darlene (Frank) Loza of Abilene, Texas; her brother, Earl Price of Abilene, Texas; her sister-in-law, Robin (Roger) Collins of Mansfield, Texas; and her treasured nieces and nephews, Caleb, Natasha, Frank, Benjamin, Lance, Lindsey and Lena.