Norman Thomas “Tommy” Norris passed away August 20, 2019, born March 31,1953.
He was a lifetime carpenter.
Preceded in death by his parents, Willie Otis Norris Sr. and Elva Lorraine Walkers; brothers, Walter Warren “Rowdy” Norris,Willie Ottis Norris Jr. and James Lee Norris.
Survivors include his wife, Caroline Norris of Fredericksburg, Texas; sister, Charlotte Kay Thompson of Colorado; son, Tommy Leonard of Middleton, Florida; daughters, Stephanie Cella of Neptune, New Jersey, Marla Jean Tompkins of Kerrville, Texas, and Daisy Williams of Killeen,Texas.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, Texas.