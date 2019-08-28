Glenn R. Tarang

When Glenn was born to Ray and Bea Tarang on August 16, 1954, the El Paso couple welcomed their extra-special son, celebrating all of his gifts: Glenn’s wide smile and unconditional hugs; his teasing mischief and kind choices; his well of joy and happy heart; his extra chromosome!!
In thanksgiving for their son with Down syndrome, Glenn’s parents threw him an elaborate and extraordinary birthday party each year. Glenn knew he was special, and every year, right after Christmas, he started to remind everyone that his birthday was coming up!! August 16, he’d say!
The father, a butcher, barbecued the finest cuts of meats. The mother, a dear friend to many, invited those she knew. What magnificent gatherings under the big El Paso sky! These backyard parties lit up the desert with music and dance. Shaped by his father into a gentleman with impeccable manners, Glenn twirled one partner after another under the stars. His standards were high though. If a lady could not dance as well as he could, Glenn politely returned her to her seat, kissed her hand, thanked her for her time and found someone more skilled. As it turns out, Glenn carried music in his body and moved with grace.
As years passed, Glenn’s longevity defied all the odds, and his birthday parties swelled with deeper gratitude, growing even more legendary.
Much cherished by his mother, Glenn accompanied her everywhere, both of them active in church and community groups. She often teased that her son was attached to her hip. When his mother died, Glenn moved to Fredericksburg, where he was lovingly cared for by his “Sissy,” Shirley Higdon.
Who, by the way, continued the family tradition of extravagant birthday parties with the bon fires, barbecue and live music.
In the last two years of his life, Glenn once again defied his medical issues, overcoming several severe bouts of illness. Each time Glenn ailed, he bounced back with renewed joy and energy. During one hospital departure, ICU and hospital lined up to see the miracle out the door, while singing, “Happy Birthday,” of course. They, like others, had quickly learned that the celebration of Glenn’s life was every day. Glenn waved and shouted as if he were in a Main Street parade.
I want to thank Dr. Frias and all the staff at the hospital for their loving care with each admission. She would bring him a balloon or a card and especially ice cream, and she quickly learned how much he loved his birthday and ice cream!
On August 16, 2019, Glenn celebrated his final birthday. Since he was too ill to leave the hospital, the party came to the one beloved by all. In a room provided by Hill Country Memorial, Glenn sat in his chair, largely unresponsive to the sister and brother on each side and the many friends circled around him. Balloons, birthday cake — there was nothing he responded to. That is, until the Mariachi band began their lively songs. Glenn raised his head, widened his eyes, smiled and then did the unthinkable. He danced with Sissy. Not once, but twice. The nurses simply kept the oxygen out of the way and let Twinkle Toes glide across the floor. Glenn and Sissy were far away from everyone else on that evening of their last dance. Once again, they held each other under a big El Paso sky. Another miracle, everyone said. Another joyful miracle with Glenn at the center.
Glenn’s last stop was the Fredericksburg Nursing Home. The care was superb beyond excellence. They adoringly cared for him. He quickly stole their hearts.
One CNA, Lupita, cared for him as if he were her son. He liked his shower every day, a shave, his hair combed and his cologne put on him. If you forgot the cologne, his finger went up with the gesture to remind you that you forgot his cologne. Lupita paid attention to that every detail and educated all the staff.
I want to personally thank each and every member of the staff at Fredericksburg Nursing Home for their dedication and love — truly servants of God, they were his Guardian Angels on earth! Here he ruled, a benevolent dictator who always had an opinion about what everyone else should be doing. He thanked the staff for every little gesture they did for him in his day-to-day care. Unconditional love was all he knew. His room became a sanctuary for guests and staff alike. All were drawn to the deep joy of the man called, “Jesus” Glenn; holding his baby, reading his books, teasing, hugging, running the show, waiting for momma to take him home.
He often said that he could hear her coming. “Bye,” he’d say with a big smile of anticipation and a wave of his hand.
Momma came to take her son home on August 25, 2019.
His favorite things to do were to greet everyone with a smile and a hug as if he had known them forever, dancing, of course, his birthday parties, he loved Elvis Presley, watching reruns of “I Love Lucy” and “The Golden Girls” and praying the rosary with his momma and daddy and Sissy.
When he was a resident at a group home for a period in his life, the staff would report that they would often find him alone in his room on his kneeler praying with his rosary on his own the way his momma taught him.
A sincere thank you goes out to Gale Long and all her staff at Advantage Care Services, especially when he would hide the staff’s keys and cellphones or lock them out of the house. He wanted to be the boss in charge! We thank all prayer warriors from St. Mary’s Prayer line who prayed daily for his healings as well as Ave Maria Hospice for their love. A special appreciation goes out to Dr. Daley, his personal care physician, who so compassionately cared for him and always welcomed him with a hug with each visit.
Glenn is survived by two sisters and one brother, Shirley Higdon of Fredericksburg, Ron Tarang and wife, Frankie of Plano, Texas, and Toni Tarang-Silva of Del Rio and husband, Tom; nephews, Adam Higdon and wife, Angela of Rhinecliff, New York, and Eli Tarang and wife, Genesis; and their three children of San Antonio.
Glenn will now join his parents, who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Judy Tarang, who died at 9 months of age.
A rosary vigil will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Schaetter Funeral Home. Friends may greet family from 4 to 7 p.m.
Family and friends are invited to attend Glenn’s Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, with Fr. Jean Baptiste as celebrant. Graveside services and internment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with his momma and daddy in El Paso.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following: The National Down Syndrome Congress, 30 Mansell Court Suite 108, Roswell, GA 30076; Texas Special Olympics, 1804 Rutherford Lane, Austin, TX 78754; Ave Maria Hospice, 202 South Adams #A, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
WE WILL MISS OUR JOYFUL LITTLE ANGEL AND HERO!!!!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GLENN!!!!
