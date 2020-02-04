Raymond Leroy Zirkel Jr. of Medina, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 96 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond L. Zirkel and Grace Ryan Zirkel; and wife of 49 years, Katherine Shows Zirkel; sister, Betty Rylander; and twin brothers, Robert Zirkel and Harold Zirkel.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Charlyne Zirkel; daughter, Nancy Zirkel Rudd and Gary Rudd of Fredericksburg; daughter, Susan Zirkel Hart and Charlie Hart of Veyo, Utah; grandchildren, Kendall and Jared Moore of Midland, Texas, Lacy and Matt Turman of Boerne, Texas, Charlie Rio Hart and Dusty Hart of Veyo, Utah; and three great-grandchildren, Hudson Moore, Lincoln Moore and Jake Turman.
Raymond was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from Brackenridge High School. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in December 1942 and was assigned to the 19th Photo Chart Squadron until honorably discharged in March 1946.
He continued his education at Trinity University, where he achieved a degree in Mathematics. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and then City Public Service Board in San Antonio until he retired in February 1989.
He grew up in the Methodist Church and was currently a member at The United Methodist Church of Medina, Texas.
He was a member of the Sons of Hermann Lodge and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for the last 75 years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed ranching at the family ranch in Medina, Texas. Raymond loved his God, his family and country.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oak Rest Cemetery in Medina, Texas, followed by a memorial service at the family ranch in Medina.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Medina Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212; 210-227-8221.