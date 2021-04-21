Charlcie Jane Hultman Hanna Vaughan was born in Clovis New Mexico on October 22, 1934. Her parents were Herbert Hultman and Charlcie McDowell Hultman. Jane grew up on a farm with three brothers in Eastern New Mexico near Clovis in the small community of Bellview, New Mexico. At age 17, after graduating from Bellview High School, she attended North West Texas School of Nursing in Amarillo, Texas, and graduated with her RN diploma in 1955. She made lifelong friends in nursing school, who she cherished her entire life.
Jane married J. Weldon Hanna in May of 1955 and lived in Lubbock and Levelland in those early years. They had two children, a daughter, Sherri Jane Hanna Cooper, and a son, Larry Jay Hanna. Jane worked as a Registered Nurse for 62 years in Lubbock, Levelland, Morton and Kerrville Texas. Jane worked at Levelland Clinic and Hospital in the 1960s and lived in Lubbock 1969-1971 and worked for Dr. Monzar Attar, moved back to Levelland in 1971 and worked at the new Cook Memorial Hospital, where she worked into the 1980s. She moved back to Lubbock, continued to work in Levelland and then continued her nursing career in home health care, long-term care and University Medical Center in Lubbock before she retired the first time before moving to Kerrville to be closer to her daughter and her family. After a brief retirement, she continued her nursing career in long-term care. Jane worked her last shift on her 82nd birthday. Her health had declined the past few years and she spent time in rehabilitation centers including two in which she had worked: Hilltop Village and Alpine Terrace in Kerrville.