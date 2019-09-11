Jeptha Thomas Smith of Center Point, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 94.
He was born in a log cabin on the family farm south of Wewoka, Oklahoma, on October 4, 1924, to Marshall M. Smith and Ida S. Smith. Shortly after World War II, he met Joyce E. Foley, and a year later, they were married in the Methodist Church in Cromwell, Oklahoma, on December 6, 1947. After almost 68 years of marriage, Joyce passed away on October 17, 2015.
He is survived by his daughters, Jan Aileen Stevenson and Jo Elaine Childers and her husband, Pat Childers, all of Center Point, Texas; grandson, Tommy Childers of Center Point, Texas; and granddaughters, Jaime Wyche and husband, Michael Wyche of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Jana Mahoney and husband, John Mahoney of New Braunfels, Texas. He also is survived by his great-granddaughters, Kayla Wyman of Center Point, Texas, and Payten Wyche of Dripping Springs, Texas; great-grandsons, Miles, Cole and Tucker Wyche of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Davis and Carter Mahoney of New Braunfels, Texas; step-great-grandson, Spenser Doss of Center Point, Texas; great-great-granddaughters, Kendall and Kylee of Center Point, Texas; and step-great-great-grandson, Aiden. He also has several surviving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Smith; parents; brothers, Elvis, Marshall Robert and Manus; and sister, Ollie Mae Graham, all of Oklahoma.
He was a World War II and Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in the Medical Corps in Winter General Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, and Military Intelligence, Base Censorship Offices in Scotland, England, France and Germany, as well as in 36 1stp Engineer Construction Bn at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. He attained the rank of master sergeant. He attended Oklahoma A&M College, which later became Oklahoma State University.
He retired from Conoco (formerly Continental Oil Co.) in Corpus Christi, Texas, in May 1985 after a total of 38 years of service in marketing, purchasing and production in Ponca City, Oklahoma, Galena Park, Texas, El Campo, Texas, and Corpus Christi, Texas. After retiring in Corpus Christi, he and his family moved to the Texas Hill Country in the Kerrville and Center Point area in 1999.
He will be cremated and interred beside his wife in the family chapel columbarium on the property.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Gaddis Memorial United Methodist Church in Comfort, officiated by the Rev. Barbara Dyke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaddis Memorial United Methodist Church.
