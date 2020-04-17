Patricia Nevill Barham
Services at a later date
SAN ANTONIO — Memorial services for Patricia Nevill Barham, 68, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Oak Ridge, Louisiana, also at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to either St. Peters Church, 320 St. Peter St., Kerrville, TX 78028; or Hope House, P.O. Box 457, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.
Nathan Earl Benson
Private services planned
KERRVILLE — Nathan Earl Benson, 58, of Kerrville, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. A private family service will be held with an interment at Garden of Memories North Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.