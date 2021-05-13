Ruby Lillie (Bohnert) Itz passed away on April 20, 2021 at Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Comfort, Texas. She was born near Comfort on April 18, 1930, to Joseph and Anna Bohnert. She married Harry Itz on July 9, 1954.
She is survived by her children: son, Victor Treiber, his wife, Jean, son, Joseph Itz, and daughter, Kye Itz; four grandchildren, Sandra Hartfield, her husband, Brian, Shawn Treiber, Adam Treiber and Anna Nieto. She is also survived by her sister, Hedwig “Heddy” Weiss; and her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Hartfield, Aaron Hartfield and Truett Nieto. She left behind many nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends.