KERRVILLE — Delbert Wayne Burrer, 85, went to with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Kerrville.
He was born in Kerrville on Oct. 25, 1934, to parents Milton and Lois (Phillips) Burrer and has been a resident of Kerrville for more than 65 years. He is lovingly known by many around town as “Grandpa.”
Delbert joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country from 1952 until honorably discharged in 1956. He was married to Thelarue (Knotts) Burrer, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. He worked most of his life in road construction and went on to work and retire from the Kerrville VA Hospital. He was a member of the Kerrville VFW Post 1480.
Delbert will be remembered for the strong family man he was, his hardworking nature and his willingness to always help others. Delbert enjoyed being outside whether mowing, working on his tractor or tending the rose bushes. He loved his Western, movies especially those starring John Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his love, Thelarue Burrer; and son, Donald Burrer.
Delbert is survived by his children, Debra Burrer Little of Spring, Larry Burrer of New Braunfels, Wilma Burrer Hector of Conroe, Thomas Burrer and wife Lori of Indian River, Michigan, and Tracy Burrer of Kerrville; 12 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Wrigfht’s Funeral Parlor, with interment to follow at Nichols Cemetery.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.