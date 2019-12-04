Edvin Charles Nemec
Services today
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Edvin Charles Nemec, 76, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 909 Main St., with Father David Wagner officiating. A reception will follow. There will be an individual procession to Fort Sam Houston, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, for the interment ceremony. Viewing and Rosary was Tuesday at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Deacon Charles Domingues presiding over the Rosary. Viewing with slide show was 4-6 p.m.; Rosary 6-6:30 p.m. Memories shared by Ed’s friends and family started at 6:30 p.m.
Memorials may be given to www.nehiresearch.org in honor of Ed Nemec, for his grandson, John L. Clark IV (Child Interstitial Lung Disease).
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Robert Lewis “Bob” Smith III
Services Thursday
COMFORT — Memorial services for Robert Lewis “Bob” Smith III, 80, of Comfort, who died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his residence, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Seth Blackledge, minister of Covenant Church in Carrollton, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.