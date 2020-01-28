Carolynn Hall Cobbs, who touched the lives of many children during her dedicated 33-year teaching career, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Alamo Heights where she was a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living.
Born in Dallas in 1935, Carolynn was a graduate of Austin College in Sherman, TX, and Texas Women’s University in Denton. She and Stan, her husband of 64 years, spent the last 30 years as proud residents of the Texas Hill Country and active members of Kerrville’s First Presbyterian Church.
She will be remembered as a very devoted wife, incredible mother, talented teacher, and a great friend. Her strong faith and genuine love for others was contagious and brought joy to all who knew her.
Carolynn is survived by her husband, Stan; children, Stephen & Paula, Karen & Ritchie, and Sarah & Sam; sister, Genie Tumilty; brother-in-law, Jerry
Smith; cousin, Marilynn Taylor; grandchildren, Swen, Jamie (Mai), Peter, Marshall, Carolyn (Nick), Philip, Brice, Katie (JD), and Jacob; great-grandchild, Ford; and many nieces and nephews.
The family is very grateful to the staff at Brookdale Alamo Heights, Caregivers Teresa and Andrea Freeland, and Brookdale Hospice for their tender care.
A celebration of life service will be held at University Presbyterian Church in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Glenn Biggs Institute
for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases in San Antonio.