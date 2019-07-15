Gladys Louise Theis White, 92, of Ingram, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Historic Chapel, 315 Rosewood Ave. in Boerne, with committal to follow at Boerne Cemetery.
Gladys Louise Theis was born May 20, 1927, in Boerne to Emil and Louise Theis. She graduated from Boerne High School. Gladys was married to Glenn White in 1946. During their 60 years of marriage, they lived and raised their family in San Antonio. She moved to Ingram, Texas, in 2013 to live with her daughter.
Gladys was a founding member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in San Antonio, a faithful child of Jesus Christ who served Him by freely and unconditionally loving everyone she met. A devoted wife, loving mother and loyal friend, she was affectionately known as “Granny” to all. Her “gift” was radiating love through her sparkling blue eyes, quick wit, amazing smile and kind words and deeds, enriching so many lives.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Glenna Heavin of Ingram, Texas; her son, Gregg White (Bonnie) of Kerrville, Texas; her grandchildren, Nicole Campbell (Josh) of Cypress, Texas, Chris Heavin (Dara) of Ingram, Texas, and Cory White of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; her great-grandson, Jackson David Campbell of Cypress, Texas; her sister, Ruby Theis Schaub of New Braunfels, Texas; her brother, Maurice Theis (Jeannie) of Boerne, Texas; and countless extended family.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, V. Glenn White; and her son-in-law, W. David Heavin.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Gladys’ caretakers of many years, Valentina and Rick Solis, and the skilled nursing staff at Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza.
Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 610 Avalon St., San Antonio, TX 78213, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne.
To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.