KERRVILLE — Services for Robert Earl Blankenship, 78, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence, are pending at Martin Funeral Home in Clanton, Alabama. Local arrangements were entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.