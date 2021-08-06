Virginia Bode

Virginia Ruth Bode, nee Vallier, passed away on August 3, 2021, at the age of 100.
She was born on April 17, 1921, near Verde Creek in Center Point, TX, to Jessie Wellborn Vallier and Virgil J. Vallier. She married Floy Bode of Harper, TX, on June 1, 1938, when Franklin Roosevelt was president. They had two children: Eugene “Gene,” deceased, and Elaine Bode Notario of Wichita, KS.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.