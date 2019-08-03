Ingram – Bernard “Bernie” Ty Greeno, 62, passed away on July 29, 2019 at his home in Ingram. Bernie was born on Dec. 25, 1956 in Austin to Linda Sue (Pickens) and Bernard “Ben” J. Greeno. Bernie attended school in Amarillo, where he was an outstanding athlete in Junior High and High School. After graduating from Palo Duro High School, he went on to be an accomplished drummer. Bernie tried varies occupations and discovered his love of the outdoors and specialized in becoming an arborist. With his love of outdoors, Bernie spent time as a child with his father hunting and fishing and later in life with his friends.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Lindy Greeno Pierce.
He is survived by his son, William Ty; sisters, Christy Gober and Cindy Greeno; and niece, Bridgette Gober. He will be remembered by many other family members and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens, Amarillo.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.